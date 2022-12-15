wrestling / News
WWE News: Shotzi Reportedly Injured, WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune, Top 10 NXT Moments
December 15, 2022 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi on WWE SmackDown, breaking her hand. PWInsider reports that Shotzi is dealing with a “legitimate” injury at the moment which caused last week’s angle with the assault and broken hand on TV.
– People who want to try out for WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune can so so HERE.
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments.
