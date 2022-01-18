WWE News: Shotzi’s Shared Past With Lita, More Raw Video Highlights

– WWE released a video showcasing Shotzi’s past on Tough Enough with Lita, who recently returned to WWE last Friday at SmackDown. Shotzi indicated that with any chance she has, she plans to eliminate Lita in the women’s Royal Rumble match. Both women are set to compete in the matchup later this month. You can check out that video below:

– Below are some additional video highlights for last night’s WWE Raw and Raw Talk:































