wrestling / News
WWE News: Signed Copies Available for Drew McIntyre’s Book, Big E Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for Black History Month
February 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Barnes and Noble has signed copies available of the new book for WWE champion Drew McIntyre, A Chosen Destiny.
– Big E honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of Black History Month in a new video this week, which you can see below:
– Comedian Bert Kreischer will be the guest on next week’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Changing Direction of ‘Top Storyline’ For Raw, Elimination Chamber to Be Impacted
- WWE Reportedly Issuing ‘Violations’ For Social Media Posts Naming Third Parties
- Renee Paquette Reveals Text Exchange With Nia Jax After ‘My Hole’ Outburst
- More Backstage Details on Sammy Guevara Being Pulled From Impact TV Tapings