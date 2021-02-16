wrestling / News

WWE News: Signed Copies Available for Drew McIntyre’s Book, Big E Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for Black History Month

February 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Barnes and Noble has signed copies available of the new book for WWE champion Drew McIntyre, A Chosen Destiny.

– Big E honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of Black History Month in a new video this week, which you can see below:

– Comedian Bert Kreischer will be the guest on next week’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin.

