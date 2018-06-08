Quantcast

 

WWE News: Sin Cara Discusses Meeting Young Fan, WWE Now Looks at Velveteen Dream/Ricochet Feud

June 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sin Cara posted to Twitter to share how inspired he was by an experience meeting a young fan recently. You can see his post below:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, looking at the rivalry between Velveteen Dream and Ricochet ahead of their match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago:

Ricochet, Sin Cara, Velveteen Dream

