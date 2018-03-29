WWE News: Sin Cara Featured on New Mural in El Paso, Fan Poll on Andre the Giant Battle Royal

– Sin Cara is featured on a new mural in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. WWE.com reports that the mural was revealed on Thursday and is by artists Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado, Victor “Mask” Casa and Martin “Blast” Zubia. The mural depicts iconic local artists of Latin heritage including former Music Director and Conductor of the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, Abraham Chavez; Rosa Guerrero, who founded the International Folklorico Dance Group; and Rocky Star, a fellow luchador from Juarez.

Sin Cara told WWE.com, “I want to thank all the people and the artists who were part of this project…It was a complete day. I can’t ask for more. I’m very honored that they chose me to be part of it. I think it tells people that within our cities, in our borders, there are a lot of people that have done great things.”

He added, “The meaning of this mural for me, the most important thing and the message that I want kids and young people to understand, is that no matter your dreams, you can achieve anything you want. Every time they see Sin Cara, they see all these people and these great artists in the mural [who achieved their dreams], they can identify with it … If I can be a little piece of motivation in their hearts and in their minds, I’ll be very grateful. I’m very happy to be part of the history of El Paso.”

Emocionado y muy contento por formar parte de este gran mural con personajes que siempre admiré. Siempre soñé con ser parte de la historia de mis queridas Ciudad Juarez y El Paso 🙏🇲🇽🇺🇸. Pueden leer la nota completa en 👉 https://t.co/9R3TXQrMkq … #SinCara #CiudadJuarez pic.twitter.com/CxBpaWo8QN — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) March 29, 2018

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks who is the early favorite to win this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

“Woken” Matt Hardy: 41%

Dolph Ziggler: 29%

Baron Corbin: 14%

Tye Dillinger: 6%

The Revival: 3%

Mojo Rawley: 2%

Tyler Breeze: 2%

Fandango: 3%