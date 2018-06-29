WWE News: Tickets Reportedly Sell Well For Super Show-Down, Sin Cara Returns To Action At Japan Event, Rey Mysterio Encourages Fans To Pre-Order WWE 2K19

– 9 News in Australia has a report on ticket sales for WWE’s Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, which are on sale now. The article notes that the local state government is “very pleased” they acquired the event, as they won a bidding war with other states to host it. They also hope the event will bring millions of dollars to Victoria. Tickets are believed to have sold well during the pre-sale yesterday.

AJ Styles and Carmella were in Australia this week to promote the event, saying they hope to perform in front of 100,00 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium. Top level tickets are selling for $39.80 and ringside seats are going for $1,427.30. Other prices are $132.55, $190.80, $229.40, $305.85, $458.80 and $968.55.

– 2K has released a new video with Rey Mysterio reminding fans that he is available as DLC for those who pre-order WWE 2K19.

– Sin Cara is in Japan with WWE and lost to Andrade “Cien” Almas at their recent show in Tokyo.