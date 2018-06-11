wrestling / News
WWE News: Sin Cara Trains Ahead of Smackdown Match, Stock Up
June 11, 2018
– WWE posted video of Sheamus and Sin Cara training together ahead of Cara’s match with Andrade “Cien” Almas on Smackdown. You can see the video below:
.@SinCaraWWE is putting in the work before his #SDLive battle with his former friend @AndradeCienWWE! #WWEHuntsville @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/1mdZ1oHvvL
— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $62.08 on Monday, up $0.30 (0.49%) from the previous closing price.