WWE News: Sin Cara Trains Ahead of Smackdown Match, Stock Up

June 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sin Cara

– WWE posted video of Sheamus and Sin Cara training together ahead of Cara’s match with Andrade “Cien” Almas on Smackdown. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.08 on Monday, up $0.30 (0.49%) from the previous closing price.

