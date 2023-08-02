wrestling / News
WWE News: Six-Man Tag Team Match Locally Advertised for SmackDown in Toronto, Samantha Irvin on Out of Character, American Nightmare Clip Showcases Cody Rhodes’ WM 39 Loss
August 2, 2023 | Posted by
– The website for the Scotiabank Arena is currently advertising a six-man tag team match for the August 18 edition of WWE SmackDown in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The advertised matchup features Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci).
– WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin was featured on this week’s Out of Character:
– A new clip for the Peacock documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes, showcases Cody’s loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39:
