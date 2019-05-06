wrestling / News

WWE News: Six Things to Know Before Raw, Stock Closes Up

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Raw 31218

– WWE has posted their weekly WWE Now preview of Raw, looking at six things to know for tonight’s show. You can see it below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $87.16 on Monday, up $1.36 (1.59%) from the previous closing price.

