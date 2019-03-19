wrestling / News

WWE News: “Skull King” Trademark, Kofi Ready To Beat The Odds, Ricochet Video

March 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Kofi Kingston WWE vs. Daniel Bryan

WWE filed to trademark the “Skull King” name for merchandise use on Mar. 6. On Mar. 14, they filed for the trademark again with the description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

– WWE Performance Center released a new video taking fans into the daily lives of professional wrestlers. In the video below, you can watch Ricochet head to the barbershop.

– Kofi Kingston is ready to beat the odds.

– WWE released a video on 2019 Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchison.

