WWE News: “Skull King” Trademark, Kofi Ready To Beat The Odds, Ricochet Video

– WWE filed to trademark the “Skull King” name for merchandise use on Mar. 6. On Mar. 14, they filed for the trademark again with the description:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

– WWE Performance Center released a new video taking fans into the daily lives of professional wrestlers. In the video below, you can watch Ricochet head to the barbershop.

– Kofi Kingston is ready to beat the odds.

Today‘s a great day to beat the odds. — KOFI (@TrueKofi) March 19, 2019

– WWE released a video on 2019 Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchison.