wrestling / News
WWE News: Sky Sports Showcases Recent Tryouts, Referees Spoof Family Matters Intro, Biggest WrestleMania Upsets
April 5, 2025 | Posted by
– Sky Sports released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the recent WWE tryouts in Europe. You can view that footage below:
We go behind the scenes at the recent WWE tryouts in the UK.
– WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video of the referees spoofing the intro of Family Matters:
Our @wwe #SmackDown Family Matters! pic.twitter.com/Z2MHb1LtG6
— Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) April 5, 2025
– WWE Playlist showcased the Biggest WrestleMania Upsets: