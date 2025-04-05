wrestling / News

WWE News: Sky Sports Showcases Recent Tryouts, Referees Spoof Family Matters Intro, Biggest WrestleMania Upsets

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Performance Center Image Credit: WWE

Sky Sports released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the recent WWE tryouts in Europe. You can view that footage below:

We go behind the scenes at the recent WWE tryouts in the UK.

– WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video of the referees spoofing the intro of Family Matters:

– WWE Playlist showcased the Biggest WrestleMania Upsets:

