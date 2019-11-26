wrestling / News
WWE News: Matchups Locally Advertised for 12/20 Smackdown in Brooklyn, Upcoming 2020 Events, Kane Set for Book Signing
– This Friday Night Smackdown on December 20 will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The arena is locally advertising Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman is being advertised for the card.
– WWE has announced that the promotion returns to the Allstate Arena in Chicago next year on Friday, March 27, 2020 for TV broadcast of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.
Also set for next year, tickets will be going on sale for the NXT UK TV tapings set for January 17 and 18, 2020. The tapings will be held in York at the York Barbican.
– WWE’s Kane, aka Mayor Glenn Jacobs, will be signing his new book, Mayor Kane, later today at Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey. You can check out the official synopsis for this book below:
Mayor Kane: My Life in Wrestling and Liberty by Glenn Jacobs was officially released today. Promotional material for that book notes, “In an era where political outsiders are successfully challenging the establishment, WWE superstar Glenn “Kane” Jacobs won the election to become mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Even in his heyday in wrestling, Jacobs was inspired to pursue politics by popular libertarian figures such as former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, Republican Senator Rand Paul, Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano and others, and that led him to fulfill his own political ambitions. Before becoming Mayor Kane, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs was one of WWE’s top Superstars for over two decades and traveled the globe with the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, Ric Flair, and many others. He dominated the WWE with The Undertaker as the “Brothers of Destruction.” Kane reinvented himself with the help of Daniel Bryan forming “Team Hell No.” He set “Good ol’ JR,” Jim Ross on fire. The wrestler-turned-politician hasn’t hung up his wrestling boots yet. Politics is a contact sport and Jacobs is using his wrestling skills in that arena. Jacobs supports President Trump and his agenda, and is implementing conservative policies in Tennessee.”
