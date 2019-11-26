WWE News: Matchups Locally Advertised for 12/20 Smackdown in Brooklyn, Upcoming 2020 Events, Kane Set for Book Signing

– This Friday Night Smackdown on December 20 will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The arena is locally advertising Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman is being advertised for the card.

– WWE has announced that the promotion returns to the Allstate Arena in Chicago next year on Friday, March 27, 2020 for TV broadcast of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

Also set for next year, tickets will be going on sale for the NXT UK TV tapings set for January 17 and 18, 2020. The tapings will be held in York at the York Barbican.

– WWE’s Kane, aka Mayor Glenn Jacobs, will be signing his new book, Mayor Kane, later today at Bookends in Ridgewood, New Jersey. You can check out the official synopsis for this book below: