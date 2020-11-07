wrestling / News
WWE News: SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights for 11.06.20, Full Survivor Series Women’s Elimination Match
November 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released the following highlights and clips for last night’s SmackDown on FOX and 205 Live:
– WWE released a full Survivor Series 2016 Women’s Elimination Match featuring Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown. That video is available here:
More Trending Stories
- Update On Original Hell in a Cell Plans For Roman Reigns and Future Storylines
- Chavo Guerrero On Being The Last Person Chris Benoit Texted, Weighs In On David Benoit Wanting to Wrestle
- WWE Holds ‘Town Hall’ Meeting With Employees, Lays Out New Work Policy & More
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It