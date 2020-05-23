wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown & 205 Live Highlights for 5.22.20, Superstars Reveal Best Career Advice
May 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episodes of Smackdown on FOX and 205 Live. You can view those clips below.
– A new WWE Pop Question video is out showcasing Superstars revealing their best advice they’ve received from someone. That video is available below.
