WWE News: Smackdown & 205 Live matches Announced, Kofi Kingston to Throw Out First Pitch, Ted DiBiase Jr. Visits at WWE Live Event

– Set for tomorrow’s Smackdown is Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega vs. Sin Cara and a Summit involving the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match competitors. 205 Live will feature Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, & Kalisto vs. Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, & The Brian Kendrick.

– Kofi Kingston will be throwing out the first pitch at the July 11 Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park

– Ted DiBiase Jr. was visiting at the WWE live event in Jackson, MS over the weekend.

Credit: Pwinsider.com