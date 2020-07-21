WWE News: Smackdown & 205 Live TV Tapings Note, Updated Home Video Release Schedule

– PWInsider had a note on WWE TV tapings for today. According to today’s update, WWE will be taking up to several weeks of Smackdown and 205 Live at the WWE Performance Center later today.

– Per Wrestling DVD Network.com, here’s an updated home video release schedule for August and September:

* August 4 – Finn Balor/Miz Double DVD set

* August 11 – The Best Main Events of the Decade 2010 – 2020

* August 18 – Extreme Rules 2020

* September 22 – Summerslam 2020

Here’s the lineup for The Best Main Events of the Decade:

WrestleMania XXVI – Streak vs. Career – Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels

Money in the Bank – World Title Match – John Cena vs. CM Punk

SummerSlam – No Disqualification Match – Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 29 – World Title Match – The Rock vs. John Cena

Payback – No Disqualification Elimination Match – The Shield vs. Evolution

WrestleMania 31 – WWE Championship Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Extreme Rules – Extreme Rules Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles

SummerSlam – Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

Survivor Series – Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan

WrestleMania 35 – Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

WrestleMania 36 – 5th April 2020

WWE Championship Match – Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

– The upcoming WWE animated movie Rumble will have some books released on December 22 to coincide with the film’s release. The book releases will include a movie novelization, an illustrated Ready-to-Read version, and another book called Monster Matchup. They’re available to pre-order now on Amazon.com.