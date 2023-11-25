– Damage CTRL is riding pretty high tonight going into tonight’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. During last night’s SmackDown, the team of Bayley and Asuka beat Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch after Bayley pinned Lynch. The two women later commented on the victory on social media.

Bayley wrote, “Damage CTRL pinned The Man #Smackdown” Meanwhile, Asuka pointed out that her former rival Bayley is now her BFF. Later tonight, the two will team up again in WarGames with Kairi Sane and Iyo Sky against Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Lynch, and Flair at Survivor Series.

