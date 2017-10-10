wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match, Charlotte Flair Thanks Fans For Supporting Her Book
October 10, 2017 | Posted by
– A dark match took place before this week’s Smackdown, as usual. Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis.
– WWE posted a video where Charlotte Flair thanked fans for supporting her new book in a video. The book, Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte, was co-written by Ric Flair. Charlotte says more signing dates with her father are on the way.
Thank you to everyone who has supported #SecondNature! More info coming soon! #DoItWithFlair pic.twitter.com/iqsFxwr09b
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 11, 2017