WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match, Charlotte Flair Thanks Fans For Supporting Her Book

– A dark match took place before this week’s Smackdown, as usual. Wrestling Inc reports that Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis.

– WWE posted a video where Charlotte Flair thanked fans for supporting her new book in a video. The book, Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte, was co-written by Ric Flair. Charlotte says more signing dates with her father are on the way.