WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match, Location For Post-WrestleMania Smackdown
December 20, 2019
– WWE held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Lince Dorada beat Drew Gulak in the untaped match.
– The site also notes that the company will announce the location of their post-WrestleMania Smackdown. The April 10th, 2020 episode will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
