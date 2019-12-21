WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match, Location For Post-WrestleMania Smackdown

wrestling / News

– WWE held a dark match before tonight’s episode of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Lince Dorada beat Drew Gulak in the untaped match.

– The site also notes that the company will announce the location of their post-WrestleMania Smackdown. The April 10th, 2020 episode will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

