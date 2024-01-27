wrestling / News

WWE News: SmackDown Dark Match Notes, Superstars Attend Community Events

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE held several dark matches for last night’s SmackDown show. PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson was in action again for a dark match, beating Cameron Grimes before the live FOX Network broadcast. Drew McIntyre also beat The Miz after the show went off the air.

– PWInsider also reports that WWE Superstars The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods), Natalya, Candice LeRae, and Titus O’Neil attended the Boys & Girls Club in Tampa, Florida earlier on Friday (Jan. 26) for a community outreach event before SmackDown.

