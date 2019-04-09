wrestling / News
WWE News: SmackDown Preview, Drake Maverick Posts About Missing WrestleMania, More
– WWE Now has the five things you need to know ahead of tonight’s SmackDown.
– Below is the promo for WrestleMania 36 that aired this past Sunday during WrestleMania.
NEXT YEAR, #WrestleMania comes to Tampa Bay! pic.twitter.com/wQqxfehUH4
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
– Drake Maverick took to Twitter to post about missing WrestleMania.
“Since everyone loves these note promos…
I typed this as I am backstage at Met Life Stadium with my amazingly talented peers. I didn’t take a picture of myself at Wrestlemania because I didn’t feel worthy as I didn’t make it onto the card.
I am using this as my reminder that I need to work harder until next year.”
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/yODIDDbEha
— My Shoot Name Brand (@WWEMaverick) April 8, 2019