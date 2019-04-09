– WWE Now has the five things you need to know ahead of tonight’s SmackDown.

– Below is the promo for WrestleMania 36 that aired this past Sunday during WrestleMania.

– Drake Maverick took to Twitter to post about missing WrestleMania.

“Since everyone loves these note promos…

I typed this as I am backstage at Met Life Stadium with my amazingly talented peers. I didn’t take a picture of myself at Wrestlemania because I didn’t feel worthy as I didn’t make it onto the card.

I am using this as my reminder that I need to work harder until next year.”