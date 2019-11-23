WWE News: DX Has Words for Baron Corbin, Brawl Continues After Smackdown Goes Off the Air, Smackdown Video Highlights for 11.22.19

– As previously reported, D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Road Dogg) appeared on last night’s WWE Smackdown to lead Team NXT and a brawl started as the show went off the air. There’s now footage available of the brawl and its aftermath, which continued after the broadcast tuned out. You can check out that videos showing the rest of the brawl and DX having some words for King Baron Corbin below.





– There are some more video highlights available for last night’s edition of Smackdown. You can check out that video below.

























