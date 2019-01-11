WWE News: Smackdown House Show Cancelled, Lacey Evans on Her Main Roster Goal, WWE Now on Naomi/Mandy Rose Feud

– WWE has canceled their Smackdown house show that was scheduled to take place the Monday after the Royal Rumble due to production issues, according to PWInsider.

– The company posted the following video with Lacey Evans discussing her goals for the main roster once she debuts on Raw or Smackdown. Evans said, “I’m not hoping to stand out. Obviously, I have stood out for two and a half years here at NXT and when it comes to tag team championship titles for the women, you find one woman that stands next to me and actually can help me defend or support anything I do in WWE. I am the face of this company, so the day that they, you, or anybody else can find a woman that is half the lady that I am, you call me honey because it ain’t gonna happen.”

– Also released was this WWE Now video, looking at the Naomi/Mandy Rose feud: