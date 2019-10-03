WWE News: Update on Smackdown Availability on Hulu, Becky Lynch and Drake Maverick Set for Signings This Weekend, WWE Now Recaps Fallout of Lashley Kissing Lana

– Hulu released the following statements in response to user questions on WWE Smackdown availability on the service via Twitter.

Hulu confirmed today that the show will be back on the service starting this week.

“Past episodes of WWE Smackdown expired from Hulu on 9/25. We will continue to have new episodes of WWE Smackdown starting with this week’s episode! Please let us know if you have any other questions.” “We do our best to let viewers know of upcoming availability changes whenever possible. But sometimes our rights to content can change unexpectedly causing us to remove a show. We’ll continue having new episodes of WWE SmackDown starting this week!”

– Superstars Becky Lynch and Drake Maverick will be set for fan signings this weekend. Lynch will have a signing at the Amazon Bookstore in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5 at 12:00 pm PST.

For Drake Maverick, he has a signing on Saturday, October 5 at Wal-Mart in Paramount, California at 2:00 pm PST.

– WWE Now recapped Lana and Bobby Lashley returning on Raw this week and kissing each other in front of Rusev. You can check out that video below.