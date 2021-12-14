wrestling / News

WWE News: SmackDown Hypes Return of Roman Reigns, Ruthless Aggression ‘Securing the Future’ Preview Clip

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Roman Reigns Returns SmackDown

– WWE has released a new SmackDown preview video, highlighting the return of Roman Reigns and the consequences of Paul Heyman possibly betraying his loyalty to Reigns:

– WWE released a new preview clip for the “Securing the Future” episode of Ruthless Aggression. The new season of the docuseries is available in its entirety now on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:

