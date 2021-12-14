wrestling / News
WWE News: SmackDown Hypes Return of Roman Reigns, Ruthless Aggression ‘Securing the Future’ Preview Clip
December 14, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new SmackDown preview video, highlighting the return of Roman Reigns and the consequences of Paul Heyman possibly betraying his loyalty to Reigns:
– WWE released a new preview clip for the “Securing the Future” episode of Ruthless Aggression. The new season of the docuseries is available in its entirety now on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:
