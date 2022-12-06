wrestling / News
WWE News: SmackDown in DC in March, New Alexa Bliss Shirt With Lily, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE will return to Washington, DC next year for a TV taping of Friday Night SmackDown. The show is scheduled for March 3, 2023.
– WWE Shop has a new Alexa Bliss shirt that says “Who Wants To Play,” featuring Lily the doll. You can get a look at the new shirt below:
Who wants to play? Check out these NEW Alexa Bliss T-Shirts today! Available now at #WWEShop #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/JhumdGfkTv pic.twitter.com/HTbuIeo0oj
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) December 6, 2022
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
