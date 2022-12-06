wrestling / News

WWE News: SmackDown in DC in March, New Alexa Bliss Shirt With Lily, Raw Video Highlights

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that WWE will return to Washington, DC next year for a TV taping of Friday Night SmackDown. The show is scheduled for March 3, 2023.

– WWE Shop has a new Alexa Bliss shirt that says “Who Wants To Play,” featuring Lily the doll. You can get a look at the new shirt below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:

















