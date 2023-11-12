WWE News: SmackDown in Three, SmackDown LowDown Highlights, More

– WWE posted their latest SmackDown in Three video that you can find below, detailed as:

Watch Friday Night SmackDown in three minutes as Santos Escobar and Asuka make shocking betrayals, Kairi Shane forgives Bayley, Charlotte Flair teams up with Bianca Belair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL, Dragon Lee defeats Cedric Alexander, LA Knight roasts Grayson Waller’s haircut before a one-on-one match, Kevin Owens risks suspension, Bobby Lashley goes one-on-one with Carlito, the Rey Mysterio and the LWO are blindsided and more!

– WWE hosted an interview clip from SmackDown LowDown, described as:

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory gloat over Kevin Owens’ suspension, LA Knight says Jimmy Uso is in trouble and Bayley and Damage CTRL explain how this is what they wanted.

– WWE featured a pair of NXT Level Up highlights that you can find below, detailed as:

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont hope to make a massive statement at the expense of former NXT Tag Team Champions Mark Coffey and Wolfgang.

After being narrowly defeated by Blair Davenport in a gripping Lights Out Match, Gigi Dolin looks to bounce back when she takes on the futuristic Stevie Turner.

– Mia Yim posted a Let’s Play video of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach that you can watch below, described as:

I never finished Five Nights at Freddys Security breach so we are back into where we last left off almost a year ago! Needed to finish this game in honor of the movie ^.^

– UpUpDownDown featured an Uno gameplay session video described as: