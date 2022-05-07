wrestling / News
WWE News: SmackDown in Three Minutes, Kevin Owens Turns 38, WWE 2K22 Workshop at Paley Center for Media
– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel showcased last night’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:
– WWE SUperstar Kevin Owens Celebrates his Birthday today. He turns 38 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below:
Happy birthday, @FightOwensFight! pic.twitter.com/6FimKk1VVL
— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2022
– A WWE 2K22 Workshop is being held at the Paley Center for Media today at the New York City location. Here are the details:
WWE 2K22 Workshop for Paley Members—Join Us to Attend!
Saturday, May 7, 1 to 3 pm
Come learn about the importance of character design in gaming from 2K Games developers and designers! Participants will get the chance to design and play WWE 2K22 with their own characters. WWE Superstars will also be on hand for a meet & greet with Members!