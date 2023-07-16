WWE News: SmackDown In Three, NXT Level Up Highlight Clips, More

– WWE On Fox featured a SmackDown in Three video that you can find below, described as:

Watch Friday Night Smackdown in three minutes as Main Event Jey Uso takes out the Wise Man Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, Ms. Money in the Bank IYO SKY and Bayley attempt to cash in as Bianca Belair faces Asuka for the WWE Women’s Title before Charlotte Flair intervenes, AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Grayson Waller and Butch battle in the United States Title Invitational, Sheamus and Ridge Holland look for revenge vs. Pretty Deadly and more!

Pretty Deadly are confused at what “Fight Night” is, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka explains how she outsmarted everyone, and Santos Escobar and the LWO are proud of Escobar getting one step closer to the United States Title.

Axiom looks to take to the skies against Tavion Heights, who boasts an incredible amateur background and seeks a monumental win.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen trade haymakers with the newly formed tandem of Luca Crusifino and Kale Dixon.