WWE News: SmackDown In Three, Liv Morgan Calls Out Rhea Ripley

February 25, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
– WWE featured a highlights clip from Friday’s SmackDown that you can see below, described as:

Watch Friday Night SmackDown in three minutes as Jey Uso makes his highly-anticipated return after The Bloodline’s fallout at Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn confronts Jimmy Uso, Ricochet and Braun Strowman back Drew McIntyre and Sheamus after facing Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Team matchup, Shayna Baszler and Natalya go one-on-one, Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross Battle while Charlotte Flair comes face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio and more!

– WWE posted an interview video with Liv Morgan from SmackDown that you can watch below, detailed as:

The heartbreak of the 2023 Royal Rumble is still fresh on the mind of Liv Morgan and now she wants a one-on-one match with the woman who outlasted her, Rhea Ripley. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India, and more.

