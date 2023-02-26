WWE News: SmackDown In Three, Liv Morgan Calls Out Rhea Ripley

– WWE featured a highlights clip from Friday’s SmackDown that you can see below, described as:

Watch Friday Night SmackDown in three minutes as Jey Uso makes his highly-anticipated return after The Bloodline’s fallout at Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn confronts Jimmy Uso, Ricochet and Braun Strowman back Drew McIntyre and Sheamus after facing Imperium in a Six-Man Tag Team matchup, Shayna Baszler and Natalya go one-on-one, Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross Battle while Charlotte Flair comes face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio and more!

– WWE posted an interview video with Liv Morgan from SmackDown that you can watch below, detailed as: