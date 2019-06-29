wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Marks First Show in 31 Years to Have Two 2/3 Falls Matches, Ricochet on Network Pick of the Week

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– This week’s episode of Smackdown marked a first for the company in 31 years in terms of multiple Two of Three Falls matches. The WWE Stats and Info page noted that Tuesday’s episode was the first WWE event since the 1988 Royal Rumble to have two separate 2/3 Falls matches.

As reported earlier this week, Vince McMahon has issued an edict that wrestling not take place during commercial breaks, which has led to a sudden uptick in Two of Three Falls matches.

– Ricochet appears in the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, choosing his win over Samoa Joe at WWE Stomping Grounds:

