wrestling / News
WWE News: Smackdown Has Moment of Silence for Las Vegas Shooting Victims, Dark Match Result
October 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Smackdown opened with a moment of silence for victims in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, following in the steps of Raw doing the same. A picture of the roster on stage for the moment, including Vince McMahon, is below:
WWE stands with Las Vegas. #LasVegasStrong pic.twitter.com/34I2ZMZlc5
— WWE (@WWE) October 4, 2017
– Wrestling Inc reportss that Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Colons in the dark match before Smackdown.