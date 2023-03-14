wrestling / News
WWE News: SmackDown Preview Highlights Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Raw Video Highlights
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview video for tomorrow’s SmackDown, highlighting Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 39:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:
