wrestling / News

WWE News: SmackDown Preview Highlights Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus, Raw Video Highlights

March 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sheamus Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new preview video for tomorrow’s SmackDown, highlighting Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 39:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:

















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading