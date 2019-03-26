wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Now Previews SmackDown, Gallows & Anderson Accept Award, Mick Foley On Kurt Angle

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Smackdown 3-26-19

– WWE Now has the five things you need to know ahead of tonight’s SmackDown Live.

– Mick Foley told SkySports that Drew McIntyre should be facing Kurt Angle in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.

“I think the two of them would rise to the occasion, it would be the biggest match of Drew’s career.”

Angle is currently scheduled to face Baron Corbin while McIntyre will battle Roman Reigns.

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson accepted the SSE Award for Best Sporting Event of 2018.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, WrestleMania 35, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading