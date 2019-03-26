– WWE Now has the five things you need to know ahead of tonight’s SmackDown Live.

– Mick Foley told SkySports that Drew McIntyre should be facing Kurt Angle in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.

“I think the two of them would rise to the occasion, it would be the biggest match of Drew’s career.”

Angle is currently scheduled to face Baron Corbin while McIntyre will battle Roman Reigns.

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson accepted the SSE Award for Best Sporting Event of 2018.

The superstars from @WWE are ecstatic to have won the SSE Live Award for Best Sporting Event at @TheSSEHydro! The Good Brothers, @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE, have a little message for their fans… pic.twitter.com/EwFYyi5dht — SSE (@YourSSE) March 19, 2019