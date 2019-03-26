wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Now Previews SmackDown, Gallows & Anderson Accept Award, Mick Foley On Kurt Angle
– WWE Now has the five things you need to know ahead of tonight’s SmackDown Live.
– Mick Foley told SkySports that Drew McIntyre should be facing Kurt Angle in his farewell match at WrestleMania 35.
“I think the two of them would rise to the occasion, it would be the biggest match of Drew’s career.”
Angle is currently scheduled to face Baron Corbin while McIntyre will battle Roman Reigns.
– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson accepted the SSE Award for Best Sporting Event of 2018.
The superstars from @WWE are ecstatic to have won the SSE Live Award for Best Sporting Event at @TheSSEHydro!
The Good Brothers, @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE, have a little message for their fans… pic.twitter.com/EwFYyi5dht
— SSE (@YourSSE) March 19, 2019
Just being our usual entertaining selves here.
And yes, thank you , for this prestigious award! https://t.co/e4s8IXPRE2
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Madison Rayne Says Scarlett Bordeaux Has No Shame In Showing Her Sex Appeal
- Vince Russo Says “Vindictive” WWE Picked Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Opponent As Way of Punishing Him For TNA
- Big Show Reveals That The Undertaker Once Texted Him a Picture of His Genitals
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)