– Bryan Alvarez reports that Fox will air a one-hour SmackDown preview special on Friday, Sept. 27. SmackDown is set to debut on Fox on Oct. 4.

– Seth Rollins and Steve Austin are about to become best friends.

Save one for your boy! 🍻 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 19, 2019

– The latest episode of “I Just Love Kicks” with Kofi Kingston can be seen below.