WWE News: SmackDown Preview On Fox, Steve Austin And Seth Rollins Exchange, More
– Bryan Alvarez reports that Fox will air a one-hour SmackDown preview special on Friday, Sept. 27. SmackDown is set to debut on Fox on Oct. 4.
– Seth Rollins and Steve Austin are about to become best friends.
Packing up and getting ready to head out to Tampa, FL for @WWE Monday Night Raw on 7-22-19. I believe in #BYOB. Plenty of Broken Skull IPA @ESBCBrews. Don’t worry more ice is on the way. #coldbeer #DTA @WWE #wwe #Raw #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/H4nqkfhwzd
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 19, 2019
Save one for your boy! 🍻
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 19, 2019
That’s all you had to say. Done. RT @WWERollins: @steveaustinBSR @WWE @ESBCBrews Save one for your boy! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/phpOQwOKsP
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 19, 2019
– The latest episode of “I Just Love Kicks” with Kofi Kingston can be seen below.
