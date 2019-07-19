wrestling / News

WWE News: SmackDown Preview On Fox, Steve Austin And Seth Rollins Exchange, More

July 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

Bryan Alvarez reports that Fox will air a one-hour SmackDown preview special on Friday, Sept. 27. SmackDown is set to debut on Fox on Oct. 4.

– Seth Rollins and Steve Austin are about to become best friends.

– The latest episode of “I Just Love Kicks” with Kofi Kingston can be seen below.

