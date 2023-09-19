wrestling / News

WWE News: SmackDown Returning to Salt Lake City in February 2024, Ricochet Gets New Future Flight Shirt

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown logo Image Credit: WWE

– The Delta Center is advertising a February 2024 return for WWE SmackDown (h/t PWInsider). The TV taping will be held on February 16, 2024. Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com.

– WWE Shop has released a new “Future Flight” shirt for Ricochet:

