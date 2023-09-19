wrestling / News
WWE News: SmackDown Returning to Salt Lake City in February 2024, Ricochet Gets New Future Flight Shirt
September 19, 2023
– The Delta Center is advertising a February 2024 return for WWE SmackDown (h/t PWInsider). The TV taping will be held on February 16, 2024. Tickets are now available at Ticketmaster.com.
– WWE Shop has released a new “Future Flight” shirt for Ricochet:
The Future is in Flight! Ricochet has a NEW T-Shirt available at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/JULflqBnHI pic.twitter.com/BCKfu8wgBp
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 18, 2023
