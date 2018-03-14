WWE News: Smackdown Social Media Ratings, WWE Now Reveals WrestleMania Contest Details

– This week’s Smackdown social media ratings were up from last week. Per Nielsen Social, Smackdown scored 1.116 million total interactions compared to last week’s 1.085 million. The show ranked #2 for the night among series and specials, behind only the This is Us season finale on NBC.

– Here is a new WWE Now video, with Cathy Kelley discussing details on how you can win a trip to WrestleMania 34: