WWE News: Smackdown Will Be Pre-Empted In Detroit Tonight, Wrestlemania Launch Party Highlights, Adam Pearce Has Tonight Off

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be pre-empted in Detroit until 11:30 PM local time. This is due to FOX 2’s coverage of the Detroit Lions game.

– In a post on Twitter, Adam Pearce noted that he has today off from work.

He wrote: “Today is the first Friday I have off in I don’t know how long. What should I do with the day?”

Today is the first Friday I have off in I don’t know how long. What should I do with the day? — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 12, 2022

– Here are highlights from yesterday’s Wrestlemania 39 Launch Party: