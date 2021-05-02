WWE News: Sneak Peek for Tonight’s Most Wanted Treasures With Jerry Lawler, Full Shawn Michaels vs. Shelton Benjamin Raw Match

– WWE has released a new clip of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures. A new episode debuts later tonight on A&E featuring Jerry “The King” Lawler. In the new clip, host AJ Francis and Lawler visit wrestling title belt designer and collector Dave Millican, who shows off his rare collection of memorabilia.

The new episode debuts tonight at 10:00 pm EST on A&E. You can view that clip and a synopsis below:

“Jerry “The King” Lawler hunts all over the country for items related to his infamous match with Andy Kaufman; with his debut robe and crown on the wish list, “The King” must decide if WWE is worthy of obtaining his royal wardrobe.”

– WWE released a full match video featuring Shawn Michaels vs. Shelton Benjamin, which took place today on Raw in 2005. You can check out that full match video below: