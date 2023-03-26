– Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki of Jersey Shore fame, noted in response to a fan on Twitter that she’s still waiting for the call to make a WWE return. She tweeted, “I’m waiting for the call. Mawma is still undefeated 💁🏽‍♀️

@WWE”

Snooki previously competed at WrestleMania 27 in 2011. She teamed with John Morrison and Trish Stratus against Dolph Ziggler and Lay-Cool in a winning effort.

Im waiting for the call. Mawma is still undefeated 💁🏽‍♀️ @WWE https://t.co/n42BJlui2Q — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) March 26, 2023

– WWE released a new clip for A&E’s WWE Rivals, showcasing Roman Reigns announcing that he was dealing with his returned leukemia. Tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals will showcase his feud with Brock Lesnar. You can check out that clip below: