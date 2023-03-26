wrestling / News
WWE News: Snooki Waiting for the Call to Make a WWE Return, Rivals Clip Recounts Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Announcement
March 26, 2023 | Posted by
– Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki of Jersey Shore fame, noted in response to a fan on Twitter that she’s still waiting for the call to make a WWE return. She tweeted, “I’m waiting for the call. Mawma is still undefeated 💁🏽♀️
Snooki previously competed at WrestleMania 27 in 2011. She teamed with John Morrison and Trish Stratus against Dolph Ziggler and Lay-Cool in a winning effort.
– WWE released a new clip for A&E’s WWE Rivals, showcasing Roman Reigns announcing that he was dealing with his returned leukemia. Tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals will showcase his feud with Brock Lesnar. You can check out that clip below:
