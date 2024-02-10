– WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca was back in action from an injury layoff at last night’s NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida. She commented on her return via social media, writing, “Wooohooo it’s good to be back 👀 #NXTCrystalRiver”

– WWE released a marathon of Rhea Ripley’s best matches:

