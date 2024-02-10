wrestling / News
WWE News: Sol Ruca Comments on In-Ring Return, Best of Rhea Ripley Marathon, SmackDown Video Highlights
February 10, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca was back in action from an injury layoff at last night’s NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida. She commented on her return via social media, writing, “Wooohooo it’s good to be back 👀 #NXTCrystalRiver”
Wooohooo it’s good to be back 👀 #NXTCrystalRiver
— Sol Ruca (@SolRucaWWE) February 10, 2024
#NXTCrystalRiver @SolRucaWWE is back! She and @brinleyreecewwe teamed up against @jacyjaynewwe and @theahail_wwe, Brinley falling prey to Thea's Kimura Lock. pic.twitter.com/FkRmxbmYFF
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) February 10, 2024
– WWE released a marathon of Rhea Ripley’s best matches:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Says The Rock Inserting Himself Into WrestleMania ‘Feels Pretty Gross’
- The Rock Weighs In On Ava Getting Death Threats Over WrestleMania Storyline
- Torrie Wilson Recalls Being Uncomfortable While Training To Wrestle
- Scott D’Amore Reportedly Pushed For Higher Budget In TNA, Note On TNA Trying to Sign Braun Strowman