WWE News: Sol Ruca Comments on In-Ring Return, Best of Rhea Ripley Marathon, SmackDown Video Highlights

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sol Ruca WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca was back in action from an injury layoff at last night’s NXT live event in Crystal River, Florida. She commented on her return via social media, writing, “Wooohooo it’s good to be back 👀 #NXTCrystalRiver”

– WWE released a marathon of Rhea Ripley’s best matches:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:












