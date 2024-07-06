wrestling / News

WWE News: Sol Ruca NXT Heatwave Promo, Megan Morant Previews Money in the Bank

July 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sol Ruca WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new promo video on Sol Ruca, who challenges for the NXT Women’s North American Title later this weekend at NXT Heatwave. She faces reigning champion Kelani Jordan at tomorrow’s premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Sol Ruca notes in the promo, “You can’t be afraid to fail, it’s the only way you succeed.” You can view that clip below:

– Megan Morant previewed WWE Money in the Bank 2024 on WWE Now:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, NXT, Sol Ruca, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading