– WWE released a new promo video on Sol Ruca, who challenges for the NXT Women’s North American Title later this weekend at NXT Heatwave. She faces reigning champion Kelani Jordan at tomorrow’s premium live event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Sol Ruca notes in the promo, “You can’t be afraid to fail, it’s the only way you succeed.” You can view that clip below:

