wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville Celebrates GLAAD Spirit Day, Total Divas Bonus Clip, Stock Down

October 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sonya Deville took to Twitter to share a video celebrating GLAAD’s Spirit Day. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $83.50, down $0.48 (0.57%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is a bonus clip from last night’s episode of Total Divas. The clip features Lana seeking advice from Naomi as she tries to come up with a new gimmick for herself:

