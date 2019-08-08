wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Kicks Off SummerSlam Week Events, Stock Rises
– Sonya Deville got the Summerslam week festivities started with a meet and greet in Toronto. You can see pics below of Deville meeting fans at Toys R Us in the city:
.@SonyaDevilleWWE kicks off the activities of #SummerSlam weekend with members of the @WWEUniverse at @toysruscanada! pic.twitter.com/6B1ghPmpFO
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $68.98 on Thursday, up $1.04 (1.53%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.43% on the day.
