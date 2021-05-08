wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Vlog (Video), Io Shirai Turns 31
May 8, 2021 | Posted by
– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose released a new vlog for their Damandyz Donutz channel where they celebrated Cinco de Mayo. You can check out that video below:
– Former NXT women’s champion Io Shirai celebrates her birthday today. She turns 31 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to The #GeniusOfTheSky, @shirai_io! 😈 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Rlzcbwr0WA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 8, 2021
