wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Vlog (Video), Io Shirai Turns 31

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sonya Deville Mandy Rose WWE

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose released a new vlog for their Damandyz Donutz channel where they celebrated Cinco de Mayo. You can check out that video below:

– Former NXT women’s champion Io Shirai celebrates her birthday today. She turns 31 years old. WWE wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading