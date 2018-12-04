WWE News: Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose Comment on Smackdown Win, Mixed Match Challenge Highlights

– Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose posted to Twitter to comment on their win over Charlotte Flair and Asuka on this week’s Smackdown. The duo won after miscommunication caused Charlotte to kick Asuka. Deville noted that this was the third anniversary of her first-ever wrestling match:

We said it. We believed it. And we made it happen. This is just the beginning, you will remember my name! #PutYourHairUpandSquareUp @WWE_MandyRose — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 5, 2018

Side note- 3 years ago today I had my first ever wrestling match, it was in NXT against Nia Jax … today I pinned former Women’s champion @MsCharlotteWWE #SDlive #FireNDesire #Goals #Winning — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 5, 2018

– WWE posted the following videos to their YouTube account with highlights from the Mixed Match Challenge. The episode saw R-Truth and Carmella defeat Jeff Hardy and Charlotte to advance to the finals, where they will face Miz and Asuka. Miz and Asuka defeated Jimmy Uso and Naomi to advance: