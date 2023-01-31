wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Talks What She Learned as a GM, Miz Battles Xavier Woods In Pictionary, More
January 31, 2023 | Posted by
– Notsam Wrestling posted an interview with Sonya Deville on their YouTube channel that you can see below, described as:
Sonya Deville talks to Dave Lagreca and Sam Roberts on SiriusXM Busted Open about being immediately put in to a story with Charlotte Flair, what she learned as GM, adapting as a performer, and more, on Notsam Wrestling.
– The Miz took on Xavier Woods on the Pictionary Game Show and was featured on their official channel, detailed as:
Spoiler Alert: one of Mike The Miz’s drawings is NOT what you think it is…! What do we mean? Watch the full episode to find out!
– WWEMusic hosted a video of the Irish Ace entrance theme for JD McDonagh, which you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Mickie James Looks Back At Her Most Memorable Feuds, Recalls Facing Lita & ‘Piggie James’ Angle
- Steve Austin Series Reportedly Coming to A&E, Lineup For WWE Legends & Rivals
- Note On Backstage Reaction To Royal Rumble Ending Segment
- Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match