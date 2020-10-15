WWE News: Sonya Deville Promotes Spirit Day Pledge Against Bullying, Fan Poll on Next Ultimate Warrior Figure, Top 10 NXT Moments

– WWE Superstar Sonya Deville shared a tweet today showing support for the Spirit Day pledge agains bullying. You can view her tweet on the subject below.

Join me and @GLAAD and take the #SpiritDay pledge and take the pledge against bullying. https://t.co/9cycH75VRL pic.twitter.com/rsWiNNcrW4 — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 15, 2020

– A new WWE.com poll is up for the Mattel Ultimate Edition Fan TakeOver action figure line. Fans can vote on which version of the Ultimate Warrior they’d like to see next in the line. They can choose Warrior’s attire from WrestleMania 6, Survivor Series 1990, or SummerSlam 1989.

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode, which you can see here: