WWE News: Sonya Deville Reacts to Smackdown Loss, Highlights From Smackdown Contract Signing

– Sonya Deville posted to Twitter to react to her and Mandy Rose’s loss to Asuka in a handicap match on Smackdown. You can see her post below and request for a one-on-one match with Asuka, which drew a response from the Empress of Tomorrow:

Welp that didnt go as planned https://t.co/aKHQofzALN — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 6, 2018

I. Want. A. Singles. Match. With. @WWEAsuka FAIR IS FAIR — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 6, 2018

– Here is video from tonight’s contract signing segment between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles. Dean Malenko and Adam Pearce appeared on screen during the segment, which Paige hosted: