Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sonya Deville Reacts to Smackdown Loss, Highlights From Smackdown Contract Signing

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Sonya Deville posted to Twitter to react to her and Mandy Rose’s loss to Asuka in a handicap match on Smackdown. You can see her post below and request for a one-on-one match with Asuka, which drew a response from the Empress of Tomorrow:

– Here is video from tonight’s contract signing segment between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles. Dean Malenko and Adam Pearce appeared on screen during the segment, which Paige hosted:

article topics :

Smackdown, Sonya Deville, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading