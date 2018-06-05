wrestling / News
WWE News: Sonya Deville Reacts to Smackdown Loss, Highlights From Smackdown Contract Signing
June 5, 2018 | Posted by
– Sonya Deville posted to Twitter to react to her and Mandy Rose’s loss to Asuka in a handicap match on Smackdown. You can see her post below and request for a one-on-one match with Asuka, which drew a response from the Empress of Tomorrow:
Welp that didnt go as planned https://t.co/aKHQofzALN
— Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 6, 2018
I. Want. A. Singles. Match. With. @WWEAsuka FAIR IS FAIR
— Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 6, 2018
In vain, in vain✂️🤡✂️ https://t.co/2LIS9FNtbF
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 6, 2018
– Here is video from tonight’s contract signing segment between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles. Dean Malenko and Adam Pearce appeared on screen during the segment, which Paige hosted: