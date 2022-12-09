WWE News: Sonya Deville Says She Wants to Wrestle, NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Match Video

– Sonya Deville is hoping to get back into the ring soon, expressing her desire for a match on social media. The Smackdown star posted to Twitter on Thursday exclaiming, “I want to wrestle!”

Deville last competed on TV during the November 11th episode of Smackdown in the Six-Pack Challenge to determine Ronda Rousey’s challenger at Survivor Series, which Shotzi won. Rousey retained the title against Shotzi at the show.

I want to wrestle! — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 8, 2022

– WWE posted the full NXT Vengeance Day 2022 match between Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar for the NXT Championship online: